Lord, you are my Savior,

And, ever been my strength.

You've held my head above

When I was bound to sink.

The storms of life so fierce

Have tried to pull me down.

But, praise your holy name,

You've never let me drown.

Walking hand in hand,

I know you're always there.

Though there's nothing about my being

That deserves such loving care.

I trust your tender mercies

To hold me high above.

And, when my steps may falter,

I'm held within your love.

The author’s email is willeneoverfelt@gmail.com.

