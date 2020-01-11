Lord, you are my Savior,
And, ever been my strength.
You've held my head above
When I was bound to sink.
The storms of life so fierce
Have tried to pull me down.
But, praise your holy name,
You've never let me drown.
Walking hand in hand,
I know you're always there.
Though there's nothing about my being
That deserves such loving care.
I trust your tender mercies
To hold me high above.
And, when my steps may falter,
I'm held within your love.
The author’s email is willeneoverfelt@gmail.com.
