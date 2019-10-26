Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church will have a revival starting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4. The church is located on Route J, a half-mile north of Route N.
Tri-County missionaries Mike Owens and Brock Devine will conduct the services, expected to last two weeks.
