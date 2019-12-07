Stockton United Methodist Church cordially invites the community to a special Christmas performance of the Missouri State University Gospel Choir, starting at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the church sanctuary.
The MSU Gospel Choir was founded in 2018 by Robert T. Gibson and is quickly becoming an important fixture in the greater southwest Missouri community. The choir sings regularly at churches in Springfield and on campus at MSU and performs music in the traditional gospel style. They were featured at the 2018 MSU Holiday Concert and recently performed for the 2019 United States citizenship naturalization ceremony in Springfield.
Houston native Gibson is a conductor, educator, and clinician who desires to develop future music educators for the next generation. Gibson is currently the director of choirs at Reed Academy as well as adjunct professor at MSU where he conducts the Multicultural Ensemble and the Gospel Choir. Gibson received a bachelor of music education from the University of North Texas and a masters of music at MSU.
SUMC thanks Dr. Rose Mary Owens, SUMC director of music ministries, for coordinating this special Christmas musical performance for our community. Dr. Owens retired as emeritus professor of music from MSU.
Admission is free and everyone os welcome. SUMC is located on Mo. 32 east of the Stockton square at the intersection of Route J. Enter the sanctuary through double glass doors on the east or west side of the building.
