A sensory play hour for children with autism — ages 3-12 — is held at 6 p.m. every third Thursday of the month in the Family Restoration Center.
“God loves your blessed and wonderful child, and so we do,” Barbara Murphy of First Southern Baptist Church said. “We would like to provide a monthly time where they can be themselves and join with other friends for play hour.”
A room is ready for sensory play, but participation may be limited if there is a large response due to space.
Those who are interested may call 276-6724. The Family Restoration Center is located at 811 Owen Mill Rd. in Stockton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.