Dalton Moffatt, a member of Pack 78 and Troop 78 of the Boy Scouts of America, followed the example of multiple generations in his family as he earned his Eagle Scout award after years of hard work and dedication. They were very influential to him and the journey was certainly worth it.
His Eagle project involved cleaning out an outdoor storage shed for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and with the help of leaders, one of whom is a carpenter by trade, he organized and created shelving that saved space while organizing stored items.
When asked, “Given all the years and time dedicated to scouting, what would you say is your greatest lesson learned?” Moffatt’s response was, “I would say the greatest lesson I learned is the value of teamwork and leadership in a troop and community. As I climbed through the ranks of scouts, I had noticed a sense of fellowship in all the scouts, and also a sense of all wanting to do what's right for us and our community. I have been a patrol leader for the majority of my scouting career. I can say these leadership skills, which I learned along the way, are going to be useful later in my life.”
Moffatt’s future plans are to continue to adhere to the Scout Oath and Law while continuing to serve his neighbors and community. Serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is next on his list with plans to attend college, majoring in architecture, then starting a family.
Moffatt is the son of Chris and Jill Moffatt of Stockton.
