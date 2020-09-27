I vote Michael Jordan. I have always been a fan, and in my opinion, he is the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time). If you are a LeBron fan, well, I forgive you.
My hubs and I recently sat down to watch The Last Dance on Netflix. If you have not seen it, it is a must — assuming you are a sports fan. And, if you are on LeBron's side, it is likely you will not be after watching The Last Dance. You will be switching sides quicker than Jordan's jump shot.
I am being silly about picking sides, truth is you can love both, and this is fine unless we are talking about faith.
Sunday night during our well worship service, the worship team belted out the words to a beautiful song which says, “nothing is impossible with God.” As I sang in agreement, God spoke this question to my heart: what side of impossible are you on?
Say what?
I was a little perplexed by this thought. So, I started praying and seeking the meaning behind this question. I discovered there are two sides of impossible. There is: nothing is impossible with God or everything is impossible.
Which side of impossible are you on?
If I am honest, I have to admit my side changes too often. Most often, the size of my circumstance determines my side. If it is big, I lean toward everything is impossible. If it is something I have a little more control over, then I give God credit that nothing is impossible with God.
I know, I know … so spiritual, right? If you are looking for perfection, I am definitely not your girl. But if you are looking for honesty and a heart spent chasing after Jesus … look no further.
So how do you know what side of impossible you are on? I believe you will know by where you place your faith. Are you placing your faith in God, in yourself or some other fleshly form? Do you look to people, finances or works to move the mountains in your life? Or, do you spend time in the presence of God, believing His words. Like the words in the book of Mark.
And Jesus looking upon them and saith, with men it is impossible, but not with God: for with God all things are possible. — Mark 10:27 (King James Version)
In this setting of scripture, Jesus was telling His disciples by our own works, we cannot be saved, but what is impossible for man is possible with God. And friend, if God can save a soul and nothing is impossible for Him, why do we struggle to believe it is impossible for Him to remove our addictions, save our marriages, see our children saved, heal our bodies, restore relationships, bring comfort to the chaos, peace in the problem or joy to a broken heart?
If God can raise Jesus from the grave, can He not heal our land? Is anything too big for Him?
I am not saying the answer is not sometimes no, or not yet. I understand there is God’s timing and we live in a fallen world with an enemy who seeks people to devour. I have lost people too soon to diseases, I have prayed for healing which never came on this side of heaven. I get it.
Sometimes our faith is strong, yet impossible with God seems impossible, period. And, I know you may want an answer, but I cannot give you this. However, I can point you to peace, joy, comfort, forgiveness and love. I can point you to Jesus. Because when those things seem impossible, Jesus makes them possible.
Hold fast in your faith, friend. With God, all things are possible.
Cassie Downs is a speaker, author of Chasing Jesus, a 60-Day devotional, and founder of Everyday Jesus Ministry. Connect with Downs on Facebook, Instagram or online at cassiedowns.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.