Members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5525, Stockton, and local convenience store Woody’s Fast Stop have combined their efforts to benefit the local food pantry operated by the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance.
Donations of any size comprised of non-perishable food items may be brought to Woody’s Fast Stop, Stockton, at the Corner of Mo. 32 and Route J or the Stockton VFW post located at 808 Mo. 32, one mile west of the Stockton square.
Local participation is appreciated and the food drive will continue through the end of business on Saturday, Dec. 21.
