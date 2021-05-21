Winston Churchill famously said, “Those that fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”
This has often been used as a warning for society to wake up to something that is happening, which some feel may be leading up to a similar disaster of the past.
History never repeats itself in that every single historical moment is unique to itself –distinct from those past.
The point is that we must learn from our mistakes so that we do not run the risk of repeating them.
Read that last sentence again.
Within the context of all that went before, it would appear that the only point is about society, our country not following the path of destruction followed in a similar fashion by a country in the past.
However, we should apply this to our individual lives.
We know that insanity has been defined as doing the same thing over again and hoping for different results.
Yet, how many of us simply go careening from day to day without ever considering what we are sowing or reaping?
The Bible, life and its experiences all teach that we reap what we sow. You cannot sow corn and expect to reap anything other than corn.
Well, that is not entirely true. Many people sow without considering the harvest of what they have sown. They expect something good regardless of what it is that they have sown.
The point is, how often do you take time to consider your history, what you have done?
I am not necessarily talking about 10 years ago. What about 10 days ago? What about yesterday? What about tonight at the end of your day?
Do you take time to consider what you did? What happened? What moved you? What made you happy? What made you sad? What upset you?
We are told in both the Old Testament and in the new to examine ourselves.
Now, most of us have been taught in the church to examine for sin, for faults. That is not a pleasant task, and not one I think we should be doing.
We are to examine ourselves for the purpose of learning.
We can avoid many mistakes, including the repetition of them, if we would simply take the time for examination.
Think things through.
We cannot always do that in the heat of the moment. However, we could begin to take the time in the evening to think about our day.
Surely, there is at least one half-hour program you could do without to just be alone with your thoughts.
It may just help you to avoid the insanity.
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
