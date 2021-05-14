You can stick in the corner of my eye what I know about playing cards.
Although I have three decks of cards in my possession, it is only because each card has a different photo of Elvis on the back.
Old Maid was the only card game in my childhood home. All I know about playing cards is what I have seen on Western movies and heard from Kenny Rogers’ hit song, “The Gambler.” I think you are supposed to have a holstered Hogleg tied to your thigh just in case there is any cheatin’ goin’ on. I could never play Poker because I don’t have the essential “poker face,” plus I would not know a winning hand from a losing hand even if it slapped me in the face.
But on the other hand, if you are gonna play the game of life, you have to learn to play it right. That is where Jesus comes into the scene in John 3:16: “For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have everlasting life.”
I am grateful for the word “whoever” because it is all inclusive. No one can be cut out of eternal life except the player who refuses to believe in Jesus. Our choice determines our destiny, so choose wisely. “Choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve. But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord” (Joshua 24:15 NKJV).
Righteousness is God’s gift to all the “whoevers” from the beginning to the end of time. As with any gift, we have the free will to take it or pass on it. Everyone has the responsibility to choose and the power to act without being forced. Righteousness is freely given to anyone who truly believes in what God did for him/her through Christ Jesus. [“Righteousness, standing acceptable to God] will be granted and credited to us also who believe in (trust in, adhere to and rely on) God, who raised Jesus our Lord from the dead.” (Romans 4:24 AMP)
In 1982, The Hinsons released their hit song, “Two Winning Hands” written by Ronny Hinson. Partial lyrics from this “sermon set to music” speak for themselves: “Don’t gamble on life with all your luck and your skill. Cause you can’t play the cards that death’s gonna deal. The Bible has planned who the loser is gonna be. Ain’t but two winning hands and they were nailed to a tree. That same Jesus you’ve heard of can take a black heart without love, wash it in red blood and make it whiter than snow.”
The stakes are too high to gamble on your eternal destiny. Do not place a bet with the devil thinking you can run your own life successfully. “Be alert, be on watch! Your enemy, the devil, roams around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour.” (1 Peter 5:8 GNT)
The devil is the master deceiver who knows how to bluff his weak hand. He has been tricking mankind into believing God’s Word is not true ever since the Garden of Eden. Do not be a loser and fall for Satan‘s lies. Choose to be a winner with the king on your side.
The problem with unstable people is that they are apt to fold. But grounded believers place their confidence in Christ to keep a victory hold.
The Key: Put your hand in the hand of the one who will never lose.
Carolyn lived in Stockton from 1963-1976, and has a heart for encouraging people with words and music.
