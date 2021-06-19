I have been remembering the dad I had since 2012. I was 54 years old when I could not celebrate Father’s Day in person with my hero. He was quite the colorful individual; he was like a loud party going somewhere to happen. I still miss him. This Father’s Day will be the first for my daughter Mariam and son Aaron to not celebrate their dad in person. I have asked permission to use excerpts from the personal tributes they wrote for Jimmy’s memorial service. It is a heartfelt reminder to all fathers about how important they are to their children. “A child’s glory is his father” (Proverbs 17:6 TLB).
From Mariam: “My dad was wonderful … plain and simple. He lived an exemplary life of patience, dedication, and faith. He loved the Word of God –– reading it, talking about it and sharing it with others. His first priority was always showing me the ways of the Lord and I am so grateful. Anyone who knew my dad well knew he was quiet and kind. He rarely raised his voice and he never had an ill word to say about anybody. He was very intentional. He knew what he wanted to do, his reasons for it, and he stuck to it. I so admire his resolve and unwavering faithfulness to his convictions and calling over the years.”
“My dad would drop everything to help me (or anyone). I was always so proud that if it was broken he could fix it, and if it needed put together it would be solid when he was done with it. Dad took me fishing, rode horses with me, built me the coolest tree house in town, taught me to shoot a layup and a shotgun. He spent real meaningful time with me. I have always known I was loved by my dad and that he was proud of me. Always. Thank you, dad, for being a present father in a world where you don’t have to be one, and for being a man of excellence in a world of mediocrity.”
From Aaron: “My dad was my hero. He taught me how to do everything I love. He taught me how to hunt, fish, ride a motorcycle, cut wood, grow things in the garden and so many other things. He taught me how to use his tools as a child, even though I left them out in the yard every time. Dad worked hard and did his very best at everything he did. I never once questioned that my dad was there for me. When I needed help on anything, I knew I could ask my dad and he would stop whatever he was doing to patiently walk me through what I needed.”
“My dad was a wonderful earthly father, and I couldn’t have had a better role model for our heavenly Father. Dad’s number one priority was drawing closer to God and living out His will. I never wondered if my dad loved me, and I know that he was proud of me because he made sure that I knew it. Dad wanted me to succeed, to do my best, and to know that I can trust God to help me with anything that I need, just like he did. I am forever honored to be my father’s son.”
Remember, the love you share/shared with your father will never die. Love is binding and eternal, so not even death can separate the love between fathers and their children.
The Key: If you still have your dad, be glad. If you don’t, be thankful for the dad you had.
Carolyn lived in Stockton from 1963-1976, and has a heart for encouraging people with words and music.
