The Stockton chapter of Knight of Columbus will hold fish fry meals through the Lenten season.
Meals will feature all-you-can-eat southern-seasoned boneless fried fish, a variety of side dishes, homemade desserts and non-alcoholic beverages.
Adult meals are $8, meals for children ages 6-12 are $6, and children under age five eat free.
Meals will be served from 5-7 p.m., Friday, March 13 and Friday, March 27, at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 222 Route J, Stockton, just north of the intersection of Mo. 32 and Route J.
The community is invited to attend.
