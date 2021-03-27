Pentecostal, Presbyterian, Lutheran, Baptist, Apostolic, Methodist — the list goes on. Estimations show there are more than 200 Christian denominations in the U.S. and a staggering 45,000 globally, according to the Center for the Study of Global Christianity.
This does not indicate Christianity is growing, but rather, it is shrinking.
The Christian faith is shrinking in its ability to live the gospel of love. We are dividing over lesser, lesser issues.
We agree there is orthodoxy but we cannot agree on our definition of orthodoxy. For one group something is regarded as ‘essential’ and for another it is ‘non-essential.’ In one group someone is branded a heretic and in another group they are accepted. One denomination calls another apostate because they interpret the Bible differently than they do. Every denomination believes they have the Bible on their side.
Since we think there can only be a right and a wrong way, then it follows that if I am right then you must be wrong.
Once I buy in to this way of thinking an adversarial relationship develops between us. That form of relationship denies any concept of “By this all people will know that you are my disciples, if you have love for one another." (John 13:35)
The multiplication of sects of Christianity is proof we are becoming more and more like the world in which we live. We find fewer and fewer people with whom we can get along.
We have lost the ability to have differences of opinion within a shared relationship. We can only fellowship with those of a like mind, and our demand for like-mindedness is growing ever more narrow.
Like Peter, we feel as if we need to defend Jesus with the sword. But Jesus said, "Stop it!" (Matthew 26:52)
Those who live by the sword will die by the sword. In other words, what goes around comes around.
If I am short on grace, mercy, love, and respect towards those I have serious disagreement with, there might come a time when I need some grace, mercy, love, and respect but can’t find it.
“For judgment is without mercy to one who has shown no mercy. Mercy triumphs over judgment.” (James 2:13)
We are called to be peacemakers (Matthew 5:9). We are not working toward peace when the majority of our efforts are put to finding out what is wrong with “the other.”
I want to be a peacemaker, and I invite you to join me.
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
