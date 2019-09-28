In a moment of time, when grief strikes the soul,
The clock seems to stop and can no longer toll.
The world now stands still and ceases to spin,
While each beat of the heart is a struggle within.
This moment in time now seems so surreal.
The senses are numb and can no longer feel.
What is the meaning of such sorrow and pain?
Where's the lost motion for time to regain?
But, time will resume with a beat of the heart.
The world will soon spin; the clock will restart.
Life won't need to be played out in mime,
As living goes on – in a moment of time.
The author’s e-mail is willeneoverfelt@gmail.com.
