Today I sat down via Zoom with a friend of mine to interview her for an upcoming episode of the Everyday Jesus Podcast (and if you haven't listened yet, check it out). My friend, Faith Schweizer, is a singer/songwriter and leads worship at our home church, The Hill. Her life is one of worship, and so as you can imagine, we chatted about worship on the podcast.
Worship can be a beautiful thing. Worship is to honor or show reverence for a divine being or supernatural power, and to regard with great or extravagant respect, honor or devotion.
So see, worship appears to be a beautiful thing. But I believe if we are not careful, we can end up worshipping the wrong things.
While recording our podcast this morning, Faith made a comment which sparked something inside of me. I can not really remember what she said, but God put this quote in my heart as a response; your life reflects your worship. Your life is a direct reflection of what or who you worship. It ties your identity to your worship.
My son loves baseball, basketball and hunting. I’ve always told my children they can use their gifts to glorify God. But if my son worships the gift more than the gift giver, his identity will become one of a ballplayer or a hunter and if taken from him, his entire world crashes.
On the flip-side, if my son uses those gifts for the glory of God and worships God above the gifts, he finds His identity in Christ and nothing can shake that (Romans 8:31-39).
As the founder of Everyday Jesus Ministry, I must be careful to worship the Lord above the ministry.
It is easy to get caught up in the blessings and the gifts God gives us as His children, that we neglect our Father. The Israelites are an outstanding example of this. God did mighty and miraculous works for the Israelite people, but time after time they neglected worship of Him and traded their God for idols. (Example; God blesses them with gold, they build an idol from it (Exodus 32)) But if we will take an honest look at our life, we may find we are not so different from them.
What means the most to you? What's your most prized possession, the thing you cannot live without? What gets you fired up? Is it finances, family, your neighbors, your work? And not all of those things are bad, but none of them deserve a place above the Lord.
This morning in my prayer time, I felt the Lord ask me to give Him everything. Now mind you, this is the thing I preach in nearly every sermon and every devotion, that is to surrender to Jesus. Yet, I have found myself distant from Him.
I have been working hard and genuinely trying to lead people to Jesus, but somewhere along the way I lost focus. And now it is time to repent, refocus, and let God lead again. I have to worship Him over the gifts, the blessings, and the work. If I want my life to lead people to Jesus, it starts with my worship. I worship Jesus, my life reflects Jesus, people see Him and respond.
So my question for you is this; what are you worshipping? What reflection do others see in you?
Friend, I am praying for you today. I believe God has incredible things in store for you, glorious gifts and many blessings to give you. Let His praise ever be on your lips. Worship Him in spirit and in truth. May your life and mine always reflect that of Jesus.
I have been crucified with Christ and I no longer live, but Christ lives in me. The life I now live in the body, I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me.
Galatians 2:20 (NIV).
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.