Harvest Assembly Church will host an open house Holiday Craft Fair, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the church at 329 E. Mo. 32, Fair Play.
Vendors may rent booth space for $15 by Saturday, Nov. 2.
For more information, call Sarah Grotheer at (417) 296-6632 during daytime or Arica Shepard at (417) 399-2668 evenings.
