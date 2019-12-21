Cedar County Fifth Sunday services are slated for Friday-Saturday, Dec. 27-28, at Hickory Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 22496 E. 480 Rd., Humansville.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, with devotional by Haden Stevens and sermon by Mike Owen with Ron Pitts as alternate.
At 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, the devotional will be given by Alan Collins and preaching by Troy Smith with Bobby Budd as alternate. A basket lunch will be served at noon, followed by the Cedar County mission board meeting.
Saturday night services at 7 p.m. include devotional by Jeff DeFreece and sermon by Ralph Benham with Zane Durnell as alternate.
