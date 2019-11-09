Thank you so much for all who have given in the past — you make this ministry possible! There are no matching grant opportunities this year but we are asking the community to help raise $9,500 for the 2020 food budget. The funds the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance food pantry raises will be used to provide food for those in need within the Stockton R-I School District boundaries. This includes not only residents of Stockton, but Jerico Springs and parts of rural Humansville and Fair Play.
Based on 2016 United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service county-level data, 19.8% of Cedar County's population is living at or below poverty level. Poverty level is defined in 2019 as a family of one earning less than $12,490 annually, a family of two earning less than $16,910 annually or family of four earning less than $25,750 annually.
The SAMA food pantry served a total of 1,393 families averaging 116 families per month with 125 being the average over the past three months. That is 3,593 individuals which includes 1,130 children and 580 seniors. We could not keep up with this high demand without Ozarks Food Harvest and our community’s generous support. During the same time period we spent $9,398.74 at OFH for food valued at over $80,000, thus stretching your monetary donations even further.
Some recent examples are 20 cases of kidney beans for $62.40 which was $3.12 per case making each can .26. We were also able to purchase 129 lbs. of boneless center-cut pork chops for $15.48. We are able to get eggs most every month at no cost.
We are very thankful for Woods Supermarket for weekly donations throughout the year. We are very grateful for the many donations from area Churches, Stockton R-I Schools, scout groups, the Stockton post office and other organizations and many individuals. We are a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization run totally by volunteers. All money donated will continue to go towards the purchase of food.
Checks can be made payable to SAMA with Food Pantry on memo line. You may send your checks directly to SAMA at P. O. Box 171, Stockton. You also can drop donations off at the pantry Wednesday-Friday from 9 a.m.-noon at 1500 E. Mo. 32, Stockton.
Receipts are available upon request and the community is always welcome to come by and check us out.
Please contact the food pantry manager Sharon Linnartz at (417) 399-2596 for additional information.
