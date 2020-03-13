In an old country church, one dark and dreary day,
The church folks were singing, “Have Thine Own Way.”
And, way in the back, second row from the rear,
ame the most beautiful sound that ever I did hear.
It wasn't from a voice well studied in school,
With well formed notes to music's perfect rule.
But, it came instead from a kindly old gent,
Who had seen a lot of life in years far spent.
Why, his years were so numbered, he could hardly rise to stand,
But, on every song, he rose at the preacher's command.
And, the sounds he did utter were as sweet as could be,
For he thought no one could hear above the crowd, you see.
From the depths of his heart, as if beginning to pray,
Came that sweet old refrain, “Have Thine Own Way.”
What came from his heart was more than a song.
There was living and loving and heartache along.
Those soul wrenching sounds gave a heavenly glimpse,
Of the laughter and tears of a life well spent.
He sang with the angels that bleak, blustery day,
As his voice rose to heaven in “Have Thine Own Way.”
Then, I thought I could see the Lord smiling down,
With a heavenly host all gathered around;
And, my heart was so humbled, I heard myself pray,
Have Thine own way, Lord, have Thine own way.
