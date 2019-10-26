Bring your family to an evening of fun 6-8 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 31, at First Southern Baptist Church, Stockton.
Children can come and go while enjoying games, free hot dogs, chips, and of course, lots of candy.
No need to worry about the weather, as it will be held inside the Christian Life Center.
First Southern Baptist Church is located at 405 Englewood Rd. and can be reached at 276-3441.
