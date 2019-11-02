Stockton children and surrounding areas got an early start on trick-or-treating at Hallelujah Night, Sunday, Oct. 27, at Stockton Assembly of God. Families were invited to share in the festivities and was served a variety of different foods such as chili dogs, popcorn and of course candy. Youngsters enjoyed showing off their costumes while playing games winning candy and prizes. Costume contest ranged in two different categories and concluded with 1st, 2nd, 3rd place in each category. Pastor Zachary Hindman ended the festivities with a brief encouraging message and prayer. Every child attending left happy, full and all smiles.
