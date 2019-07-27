St. Andrew Lutheran Church will begin a sermon series Sunday, July 28, entitled “God’s Gift of Wisdom.” The Bible speaks much about wisdom and tells us it is God’s desire for us is to have wisdom in our lives. In fact, James 1:5 tells God will give us wisdom, simply by asking him for it. Why does God want us to have wisdom? Proverbs 3:13 tells us, “Blessed are those who find wisdom, those who gain understanding.” God always wants what is good for us and wisdom is the means in which we enjoy blessings in our lives in so many ways.
One of the most important skills we can develop in life is making good decisions. This impacts every area of our lives, our spiritual lives, material blessings, our relationships with others and the lives of others for many, many years, even after we pass from this life.
To make good decisions, we certainly need to start with good information. Yet information alone is not enough. God teaches us how to apply knowledge to our lives, so it can be a blessing as Proverbs 3:13 describes. Wisdom is the application of knowledge to our lives.
This is wisdom: Knowledge plus Application equal Blessings.
In this five-week sermon series, we will examine how God delights in giving us wisdom and how wisdom is such a powerful blessing in our lives and to the people around us. How our choices in life have an impact for many years. The weekly topics are as follows.
July 28: The Beginning of Wisdom is the Fear of the Lord.
Aug. 4: Is it Wise to Follow Our Hearts?
Aug. 11: Wisdom in the Words We Speak.
Aug. 18: Being Wise in Anger.
August 25: Folly Calls, Wisdom also Calls – Calls Us to Be Ready and Stay Ready.
For more information, call (417) 840-1610.
