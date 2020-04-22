This week has been a little chaotic. I’m in the final stages of publishing Chasing Jesus, a 60 day devotional, if you haven't heard about it. And on top of preparing for marketing on the book, I’m also knee deep in plans to reschedule Revive Retreat. I scheduled the retreat for April in Maui, Hawaii, but thanks to COVID-19 and its terror on our world, we postponed to a later, safer date. My quarantine time has been full.
As I hopped into bed two nights ago, I was thinking about all the craziness going on. I thought of my toilet paper situation … seriously; I did. We are almost out and we will have to wash rags; I guess. I thought about how hard it is to purchase meat from the store. I thought about how much we are missing baseball season and how the boys and I will probably celebrate our birthdays (birthdays are a big deal around here) in quarantine. I thought about those who are suffering from the illness, while I’m over here healthy and pouting about birthdays and Revive Retreat. And the families of those who have lost someone because of the ruthless virus. And then I thought; what if nothing changes?
What if we wake up a year from now and we are still in quarantine (Lord forbid)? What if our economy never recovers? What if it forces us to hunt for and grow food? What if toiletries are a thing of the past? What if this is the beginning of the end for us? (a little dooms-day for ya)
While thinking these thoughts, it wasn’t coming from a place of fear or anxiety. I believe it was the Lord speaking to me because He wants me to share what I discovered to you.
But this is what I discovered; Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever — Hebrews 13:8 (CSB)
Jesus doesn't change. His love, grace, and mercy are unchanging. But when we learn to truly rely on Him, everything changes. Let me explain; our circumstances may not change. Just because we follow Jesus doesn’t mean we are exempt from the trouble of the world (John 10:10) We may still face COVID-19, we may still struggle in our finances, we may still have to use washcloths instead of toilet paper (I hope not. If so, I’m putting the kids in charge of laundry) but our perspective changes when we understand the character of a God who loves us. When we understand that He hasn’t changed, only our circumstances have changed. When we understand He will not leave us, that He is in control, and He is our provider; it changes everything.
Our Lord is a faithful, loving, gracious God, and He never changes. Seek Him, walk with Him, fix your eyes on Him and see if your perspective changes.
Downs serves as a young adult/college leader at her church with her husband. She writes faith-based columns in southern Missouri newspapers.
