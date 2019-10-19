A fundraising German dinner will be served from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 15080 S. Mo. 39, Stockton. Proceeds will benefit the church youth group.
The menu includes bratwurst, hot German potato salad, sauerkraut, green beans, bread, dessert and drink. Carry out is available.
For more information, call Pastor Ronnie Backs at (417) 840-1610.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.