Fifth Sunday services at West Union
West Union Missionary Baptist Church will hold Fifth Sunday services Friday-Saturday, Sept. 27-28. Friday and Saturday evening services will begin at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday morning services will begin at 10:30 a.m. followed by a basket dinner.
Friday evening’s devotional will be given by Brother Tim Cooper with Brother D.J. Ford bringing the message. Saturday morning’s devotional will be given by Brother Colton Collins with Brother Brock Divine bringing the message. Saturday evening’s devotional will be given by Brother Efton Piper with Brother Gene Mears bringing the message.
The church is located on Route K. From Mo. 32 turn onto Route K at Filley; travel approximately eight miles and the church is on the north side of the road. From Stockton, take Mo. 39 north towards Caplinger Mills; turn left onto Route K and travel about 1.5 miles.
