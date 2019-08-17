•Tell us a little about your family: “There’s my wife, Gracie. It’s the second marriage for both of us and we’ve always wondered why we didn’t find each other sooner. We have four children between us and five grandchildren.”
•Hometown: “I was born and raised in Pensacola, Florida. I lived there until I joined the service at 18.”
•Do you have a favorite author? “I’d have to go by genre on that. For mysteries, it’d be Agatha Christie. If we’re talking thrillers, I’d say John Grisham. If we’re speaking to the theological side of things, I’d go with Ravi Zacharias.”
•What’s one thing about you most people don’t know? “I was a 250-pound couch potato this time three years ago. I teach cross training classes in Bolivar and here in Stockton several times a week and I’m stronger now than when I was playing football in my youth.”
•What person in history would you most like to spend an afternoon with? “Ohhhhh. Martin Luther. The challenges he faced trying to remain with the Catholic church were immense and fascinating. I’d love to know what he was thinking and feeling as he was going through that.”
•Bad habit you’re notorious for? “Sometimes the timing of my jokes isn’t the best.”
•What did you aspire to be growing up? “I really thought I wanted to be a pharmacist in high school. Then I took a chemistry class… Ha-ha! After getting out of the service, I really wanted to be a teacher.”
•What is your favorite thing about living in Cedar County? ”If I had to pick one specific thing, I’d say it’s the slow and quiet pace of life here.”
•Why do you do what you do? “Because I couldn’t do anything else. Not for lack of ability or options either. I love preaching. The blend of long hours, mind bending thought, sadness and joy all combine to be something you can’t find anywhere else.”
•What’s your biggest fear? “I’m not a fearful person. I guess if I had to pick something, I’d be afraid my wife Gracie would go before me.”
•What is one thing you’d like to see added to the Stockton area? “Hhhmmmm. Good question. I think some sort of commercial enterprise is really necessary. Something that’d keep a new generation of kids around would make us see some real local growth.
•Mayonnaise or Miracle Whip? “There’s no question on that. Miracle Whip is a borderline abomination and a questionable invention of mankind. It’s mayo for sure.”
•Are you a Republican, Democrat or undeclared? “I’m not specifically leaning one way or the other. I’ve always been a registered independent. I was once called an ‘conservative hippie’ by a political science professor in college.”
•Why is your line of work important? “Because people need every aspect of their being tended to and so often, the spiritual side of people is neglected. When the spiritual aspect of a person is neglected, emotions take over and things fluctuate far outside normal boundaries. As postmodernism has really discounted boundaries, people lose sight of real freedoms — especially the spiritual ones. True freedom exists within the confines of boundaries.”
•What one piece of advice you would give today’s youth? “Don’t get old. Find a way to make that happen. Never stop physical exercise. The last generation or two have really stopped most physical activities in their 20s or 30s. Stay active and keep your body healthy.”
