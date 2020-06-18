•Forecast Hot summer temps give way to potential rains over weekend.
•Fishing Warmer temps bring sportfish into shallower waters. Early mornings, late evening on the water yield better catching results.
•Pollen 6.8 medium to 5.4 medium, varying with humidity and precipitation.
•Moon Last quarter moon Saturday, June 13.
•Planting Begin direct-sowing fall crops, water planted items in the evening for more complete plant hydration.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.