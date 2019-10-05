First Southern Baptist Church of Stockton, led by youth pastor Steve Ewing, held a dedication service Sunday, Sept. 29, for five families who dedicated themselves to bring their children up in the love and care of Jesus. Church members dedicated themselves to supporting the families in their mission. From left are Devyn and Josh Vance, Keri and Dallas Barnes, Christina and Jason Mabry and Garrett and Cole Whitesell.
