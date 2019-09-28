When you first approach the sanctuary of the new Faith Baptist Church of Stockton, you think you see a finished building.
Walk through the doors, and the first things you see are... a stud wall? A plywood platform? A pile of 2-by-4 lumber?
There’s an easy explanation, according to Pastor Joe Grande.
Grande, who also preaches at Agapé Boarding School, said the building at 822 West St. was originally designed to be a shelter for abused women. The plans for the shelter fell through after construction was completed and the building laid vacant for some time.
Meanwhile, some members of Agapé Baptist Church, which worships at the school, thought it was time to start a new congregation.
“We kept growing and we felt like it was time to make a separation and have the church come out here more in the community,” Grande said. “It’s a new church, and we’re totally separated from them, though me and [Agapé founder Jim] Clemensen are good friends and have been for many years and will continue to be so.”
In order to function as a church, some modifications to the building were needed. The back wall of the platform area is placed so plumbing for a baptistry and changing rooms can eventually be installed.
In the meantime, some of the “Amen”-ities, pun intended, of this church are quite unique. The Sunday school classrooms were originally meant to be dorm rooms for the women’s shelter. Each comes with its own bathroom and several have kitchen areas as well. There also is a large kitchen to the left of the main worship area.
When Faith Baptist had its first service Sunday, Sept. 15, in the new building, 143 attended, including 31 for junior church.
Grande said the church already has big plans for the immediate future, including a marriage tune-up class, missions, youth outreach and Vacation Bible School. A Roundup Sunday/Friend Day is planned for Sunday, Oct. 6, featuring evangelist Bruce Frye.
“We do a lot of outreach, probably a lot more than some churches,” Grande said. “We’re a lot more aggressive when it comes to getting the gospel out to people.”
The church has Sunday School at 10 a.m. each week, morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday night services at 6 p.m. Weekly Bible studies are at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
For more information about Faith Baptist Church, call (417) 228-0894.
