Effective Tuesday, Oct. 1, the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance Thrift Store extended the hours it will be open for business.
The new store hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. which will give those who are working a chance to shop during their lunch break. Wednesday hours will remain the same, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
These new hours will continue on a trial basis through the end of December. In addition, beginning the week of Monday, Dec. 2 and continuing through Thursday, Dec. 19, the store will reopen from 3:30-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
With new merchandise arriving daily, this will provide Christmas shoppers with lots of opportunities to browse for bargains.
