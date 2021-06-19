We had just arrived at the park to let the kiddos run out some energy and give momma a break. And all the mommas said — amen.
The park was a place we frequented when my kids were littles. The park was a safe place to let the wild ones run besides an occasional scare from my daredevil, Tyler. He has never broken a bone, but it is only by the grace of God. He has always been a little braver then I would like, it is a good thing I am a praying momma. If not, I am sure he would been in a full body cast by this point.
So we are at the park, Ty is around age five at the time and pumped to be at the park. Immediately he and my oldest, Wyatt, head toward the teeter totter. Wyatt grabs on to one end and I could see it coming. About the time Wyatt slams his end to the ground to hop on, Ty leans over his end to hop on and WHAM! Teeter totter to the face and the blood ran.
This is probably a good time to confess that I do not do blood, or at least not the blood of my children. If it happened to you, I could probably help you, but not my flesh and blood (no pun intended). So there I stand, stunned and unable to even help my baby boy. I patted his back, while looking the opposite way, and dialed my husband.
What in the world do I do? I asked Dustin.
Squeeze his nose. Dustin replied with a hint of sarcasm, like, why are you calling me? You’re the one who is there.
So me being the incredible mom I am, I used my phone-a-friend lifeline, a friend who happened to be a nurse, to help. I could not even help him with a nosebleed or, for all I knew, a broken nose. His nose ran like a river. I was slightly concerned whether he might run out.
It breaks my heart that I cannot handle it because as their momma, I am the first one they head toward when the blood flows. Yet when they find me, I become frozen and unable to help them. I just do not do blood, yet lately I cannot get my mind off of the blood of Jesus. The precious payment for my sin.
John 3:16 reminds us “For God loved the world in this way: He gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life.” — CSB
The father gave His son as a ransom for me. For you. While I cannot stand the thought of my child’s blood, God the father sent His son to shed His blood for us. He sent Him in place of us as a sacrifice for our sin. Because of my sin, He bled. Because of your sin; past, present and future, Jesus bled and died. Jesus bought us with His pure and precious blood.
When we accept Christ it is our acknowledgment that we are covered by His blood, forgiven and redeemed. Sounds gory, but I assure you it is glorious. His blood has power, and when we become Christ's followers, we gain power through His blood. The blood of Christ is not something we just sing about, it is how we combat the enemy. Because of Christ's blood, we have victory over our sin struggles. And the moment He rose from the dead, He defeated death, hell, and the grave.
No longer are we bound, we are free. Free from addiction, free from our past, free to live in eternity with Christ. Jesus came to give us life and life ever-lasting. But it all started with the shedding of His blood.
You may not be a fan of blood, but you can find comfort in the blood of Jesus. The blood of Jesus is where you find forgiveness, restoration, healing, deliverance and victory. It is because of the blood that we have the power to defeat the enemy and everything he throws our way.
If you are struggling today. If you need victory, if you need healing, if you seek freedom, if you long for forgiveness, look to Jesus, look to the blood of the one who bore your sin, who took the stripes and did it so that you didn’t have to.
“He made the one who did not know sin to be sin for us, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.” — 2 Corinthians5:21CSB
“In him we have redemption through his blood, the forgiveness of our trespasses, according to the riches of his grace” — Ephesians1:7CSB
