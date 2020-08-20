The El Dorado Springs Missionary Baptist Church will host the Cedar County fifth Sunday meeting the last weekend of August. The schedule is as follows:
•7 p.m. Friday, August 28, will offer a devotional from Brother Wade Hicks and a sermon from Brother Efton Piper; alternate, Brother Devin Orbin.
•10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, will offer a devotional from Brother Dustin Gray and a sermon from Brother Joe Sprague; alternate, Brother Alan Collins.
•Basket lunch provided, followed by board meeting.
•7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, will offer a devotional from Brother Colton Collins and a sermon from Brother Gayland Lighfoot; alternate, Ron Pitts.
•11 a.m. Sunday Aug. 30, will offer a sermon from Brother Devin Orbin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.