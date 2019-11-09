The deadline for submitting the completed El Do Christmas Basket application is noon Monday, Nov. 18, to Family Services in Stockton or Cedar County Health Department in El Dorado Springs.
Donations of non-perishable food and teen gifts ($10-20 value) may be dropped off from 9 a.m.-noon Monday-Thursday, Nov. 11-14, and Monday-Thursday, Nov. 18-21, at the First Baptist Church. Individuals, civic organizations and churches are asked to bring all their items at these times so the committee will know how much they need to order to complete the food baskets and teen gifts. Teen boys’ gifts are especially needed.
Children’s toys (up to $20 value) may be dropped off at the Toys for Tots Drive at Fugate Motors through Saturday, Dec. 7.
Cash donations used to buy perishable food, along with non-perishable food and gifts to supplement the community’s donations, may be sent to committee treasurer Steve Wiseman, 884 S. 275 Rd., El Dorado Springs, MO 64744.
Volunteers are needed to wrap hundreds of gifts at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11. Bring your scissors and your holiday spirit and join friends and neighbors at First Baptist Church. Wrapping is usually finished around 11 a.m., depending on the number of helpers who come. If you have gift boxes, feel free to bring those.
Volunteers are needed again at 9 a.m. Friday, Dec. 13, to fill the food boxes. We use shopping carts, so little lifting is involved.
Families who meet the guidelines for the Christmas Basket Project will receive a letter of confirmation by Friday, Dec. 6. The letter must be brought to First Baptist Church north door between 8-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 to receive a Christmas basket. If you submitted an application but have not received your confirmation letter by Dec. 6, call (417) 296-5403. Do not call this number until that time.
Thanks to the generosity of the people of El Dorado Springs, the Christmas Basket Project is able to provide Christmas dinner and children’s gifts to those in need in our community.
