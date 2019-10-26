Sixth- through eighth-grade students at El Dorado Christian School attended a Christian youth getaway, “Your Kingdom Come,” Friday-Saturday, Sept. 27-28, at Ozark Christian College in Joplin.
The students participated in worship, songs, multiple activities, games, praise and focus on the Lord’s Prayer. Both students and parents were blessed by this amazing trip.
Front from left are Nellie Dresch, Breann Reasoner, Sophia Bryson, Christian Steuck, Jodie Yates; and back, Camren Reasoner, Cannon Ash, Noah Bland, Gregory Whetstone, Jude Wyant and Connor Nicoletti.
