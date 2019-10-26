It is becoming a recurring problem where donations, especially articles of furniture, left on the porch at the Stockton Area Ministerial Alliance Thrift Store after business hours are being picked through and stolen overnight. This is extremely detrimental for our customers because it diminishes the quality, as well as the quantity, of the merchandise we are able to make available for area residents. It also impacts those members of our community who turn to SAMA for financial and nutritional assistance. It is only through our Benevolence Fund, which is subsidized by income from the store, that we are able to help them.
While SAMA will be installing security cameras near the donation door to minimize this problem, we must also ask for assistance from members of the community. The best solution is to only bring donations when the store is open. Business hours are 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The only exception is Wednesday when the store is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If this is not possible, we ask donors to please call ahead of time and make arrangements to have someone meet you and open up the store after hours to accept and secure your donations. To facilitate this, SAMA has recently installed a phone at the store, (417) 955-2492, which has an answering machine you can leave a message on if you must call after the store is closed. Your call will be returned the next business day. By working together, we can greatly minimize this problem.
To further discourage theft, it is our intent to post pictures on the SAMA Thrift Store Facebook page as well as the windows near the donation door of those whose pictures are captured on our security cameras while stealing merchandise.
