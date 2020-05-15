In the movie “Dead Man Walking,” Susan Sarandon and Sean Penn turned in superb roles, garnering many nominations and awards for their performance. While the movie raised many questions for the viewers, it is the title that most fascinates me.
In more recent years, we have been introduced to the television series “The Walking Dead,” which deals with zombies. This is not the same as the concept presented in the movie. The movie phrase has reference to a man on his way to the death chamber of capital punishment. He has been condemned to die.
In one sense, we all are “dead men walking,” because each of us will die someday.
However, this term should have special significance for those who name the name of Christ. We are, indeed, “dead men walking.”
I have been crucified with Christ. It is no longer I who live, but Christ who lives in me. And the life I now live in the flesh I live by faith in the Son of God, who loved me and gave himself for me — Galatians 2:20.
For you have died, and your life is hidden with Christ in God — Colossians 3:3.
Both of these verses indicate we, as Christians, are dead. We are dead to this world. We are dead to its desires and its temptations. We are dead to its standards.
When this becomes true in your life beyond a mere intellectual assent to the truth of the Bible, your whole outlook on life changes. You think differently.
What are the rights of a dead person? What rules or laws are made that a dead person must keep?
If you are thinking on the natural plane, then you will become incensed at my suggesting you have no rights. You also will argue we must obey the good laws of the government. But, I am not speaking about our life in the natural realm.
I am speaking of your eternal life, which has already begun. So, I ask again. Which rights are you fighting for? Which rules must you obey?
As a dead person, the answer is none.
Let this sink in. Give it time. Allow for meditation on this concept, and see our true freedom as Christians comes only when we fully realize we have died to this way of life, and our true life is hidden with Christ in God.
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
