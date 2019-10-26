Slivers of light come streaming through
The majesty of dawn.
An array of colors and muted hues;
Another day is born.
Inconsequential, I must be
Before the throne of lights.
But, praise my God for eyes to see
Such awe-inspiring sights.
The author’s email is willeneoverfelt@gmail.com.
