Slivers of light come streaming through

The majesty of dawn.

An array of colors and muted hues;

Another day is born.

Inconsequential, I must be

Before the throne of lights.

But, praise my God for eyes to see

Such awe-inspiring sights.

The author’s email is willeneoverfelt@gmail.com.

