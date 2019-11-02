Craft fair at St. Andrew
The Lutheran Women’s Missionary League of St. Andrew Lutheran Church has plans underway for their 12th annual craft fair, 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, in the church fellowship hall on south Mo. 39 in Stockton.
Along with the craft sale, there also will be a bake sale offering many homemade goodies. Early morning offerings will include delicious homemade cinnamon rolls and coffee, as well as ham-and-cheese sliders. Near the noon hour, we will offer homemade soups, chili, pie and desserts for sale.
Craft vendors scheduled offer jewelry, garden metalwork, wall signs, knitted and crocheted items, barn wood pictures, textiles, soaps, table runners, shelves, fall décor and many other handcrafted items. Many of the vendors have donated items for door prizes to be awarded throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.