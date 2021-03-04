Next time you pass a construction zone take a moment to slow down and look and contemplate.
At the beginning stage there are machines scraping the earth away. Then there may be concrete things with long metal rods sticking out.
As you look around the site, there may be piles of lumber and stacks of bricks, and people wandering all around seemingly aimless in their endeavor.
Come back in a few months and there is a nice new structure ready for human occupancy.
Now, take that first image of the messiness of the construction site and place it into your own heart and life.
This is you. This is what God is doing with you right now. There may not appear to be any order at all and there usually is not to the casual observer. But to the construction Superintendent, there is measurable progress.
The Superintendent already sees the end from the beginning, knowing what the completed project will look like.
The Superintendent (Holy Spirit) is supervising the whole thing as outlined by the Architect (Jesus) who is following the desires of the Owner (Father).
You are not a mess. Do not concern yourself with the piles of various materials which seem to be completely unrelated.
You are a work in progress being handled by the most skillful construction team in the universe.
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.