Concord Missionary Baptist Church will begin revival services Sunday night, April 4.
Pastor Brother Howard Hamilton and Brother Allen Collins will lead the services, beginning at 7:30 p.m. each evening.
Everyone is invited to attend these services.
Concord is located off Mo. 54 at Cedar Springs on Route DD. Go around the first curve and the church is at the top of the hill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.