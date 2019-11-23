The community is invited to come and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday at the annual Stockton Community Thanksgiving service, being held at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, at Stockton First Southern Baptist Church.
This annual service comes about through a joint effort of many of our local churches. Pastor Jim Coffer of Stockton United Methodist church will deliver the message. Music will be presented by Praising Hymn from First Southern Baptist Church, the Stockton United Methodist Choir and the Stockton Middle School Tiger Choir.
The service will be followed by a time of fellowship where everyone can enjoy homemade goodies while visiting with friends and neighbors. Invite all your family and friends to this highly anticipated annual event. As always, there will be an opportunity to donate towards the Stockton Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry, which provides an immeasurable service to our community.
For more information, call the FSBC office at 276-3441.
