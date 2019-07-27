Comfort can come in many ways
To lighten our load or brighten our days.
Perhaps it’s a word, a song or a prayer
That someone who cares has ventured to share.
How many times has life dealt a blow
To be followed by comfort from someone we know?
The touch of a hand, a gentle embrace,
Eyes of compassion; all have their place.
God doesn’t leave us in this earthly zone,
To wrestle and struggle with trials all alone.
Comfort is surely a gift from above
As God uses others to share His great love.
The author’s e-mail is willeneoverfelt@gmail.com.
