Area churches will observe Christmas services at various times throughout December.
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1433 South St., Stockton
Light The World Christmas worship service, 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 22. Choir begins at 9:45 a.m. Light refreshments to follow.
First Southern Baptist Church, 405 W. Englewood Dr., Stockton
Candlelight Christmas Eve service, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
Jerico Springs United Methodist Church
Christmas Eve service 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
New Hope Baptist Church, 425 N. Ward, Stockton
Christmas Eve service, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 15080 S. Mo. 39, Stockton
Candlelight Christmas Eve service, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 609 S. Main, El Dorado Springs
Christmas Eve mass, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. Christmas mass, 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.
St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Route J one block north of Mo. 32, Stockton
Christmas Eve carols, 7:15 p.m., mass 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24. Christmas morning rosary 9:30 a.m., mass at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25.
Stockton United Methodist Church, 708 East Street, Stockton
Come-and-go communion, 5-5:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24; traditional candlelight communion service and worship, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24.
