Members of the Chapel Hills Volunteer Fire Department participated in a controlled burn Friday, Oct. 11, on a private property located at Route Y and 925 Rd., Stockton, to remove a dangerous structure which had formerly served as a local church.
Given the building’s original purpose and former religious significance, CHFD members, the property owners and a local clergyman gathered in a semi-solid portion of the old church to pray, share and hold a brief farewell service of sorts before the dilapidated structure was permanently retired.
The church was originally located in a town called Whitehare, later changed to Omer, based on what many say was a postmaster’s demand for a shorter name which also was easier to spell.
Some present for the supervised and controlled burn said they thought the church once held a Presbyterian affiliation; however, no one had clear recollection of the church’s last service date.
The church also is said to have been burned previously during the border wars with Kansas during the 1800s and had previously been rebuilt shortly thereafter.
No active or living parishioners were located before the decision was made to retire the damaged and failing structure.
CHFD assistant chief Jim Allison confirmed the building was not salvageable and had fallen into extreme disrepair over previous decades, rendering it unsound and in need of safe removal.
The property owners confirmed Allison’s assertations and said the building was far past the point of any repair and had become a liability which needed to be eliminated from the property.
Allison also said a book and a few funeral pieces were located in the department’s inspection of the property and will donate them to the Cedar County Historical Society later this month.
The effort was a success with no additional fire suppression needed and no injuries were sustained by anyone during the building’s retirement.
