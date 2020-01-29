Stockton United Methodist Church cordially invites the community to celebrate Black History Month, 10:45 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 2, with guest musician, Dr. Todd Payne, leading the worship service. A tenured professor of music (voice) at Missouri State University in Springfield and a Metropolitan Opera district winner and regional finalist, Payne’s voice has been described as magnificent and impassioned. He is sought after for his commanding presence, ringing tones and intense work ethic in opera, recital, oratorio, etc. Payne’s SUMC performance includes historical insight into the development and meaning for today of African-American spirituals.
A glimpse of Payne’s recent extensive performances: bass soloist in the Springfield Symphony Orchestra’s presentation of The Verdi Requiem, March 2019; baritone soloist in the new premier work entitled Gathering, at the Alice Tully Hall in New York City Lincoln Center, April 2018; a selection of old American songs, arias, and an excerpt of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous I Have A Dream speech, with an underlying orchestral arrangement of Precious Lord Take my Hand and We Shall Overcome, with Springfield Symphony and Topeka Symphony on the campus of University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana, April 2018.
A native of Munford, Tennessee, Payne attributes his success, first and foremost, to his strong faith in God and the profound belief: if your mind conceives it, your heart believes it, you can achieve it.
SUMC thanks Dr. Rose Mary Owens, SUMC Director of Music Ministries, for coordinating this special Black History Month celebration for our community. Owens retired from Missouri State University in 2013, Emeritus Professor of Music.
SUMC is located on Mo. 32 east of the Stockton square at the intersection of Route J. Enter the sanctuary through double glass doors on the east or west side of the building.
The community is encouraged to attend.
