Abundance Quartet will lead worship at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Stockton United Methodist Church, 708 East Street, across from Stockton Cemetery.
Abundance Quartet was formed in 2013 with the purpose of sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ through song, presenting inspiring music with a smooth blend of incredible voices. Abundance Quartet promises the joy of fun and laughter along with the joys of Southern Gospel music. They sing in churches and venues throughout Missouri and Arkansas and have a full itinerary every year.
The quartet hails from Branson, Springfield, Elkland and Houston. Lead singer Alan Pohlmeier sang with Texas quartets and quintets for 33 years before joining the Abundance Quartet in Missouri. Tenor Homer Hartwell sang with Glorybound Quartet in the 1980s. Bass Jamie Layton was raised on the old-time gospel sound on Gaither Homecoming TV, then attended the Stamps-Baxter School of Music and has sung professionally ever since.
“I felt led to start a group [Abundance Quartet] and God put everything together,” Layton said. “It is amazing how He brings people together, and your paths seem to be connected.”
Stockton United Methodist Church invites everyone in the community to connect with Abundance Quartet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.