Buying time
We’ve all done it. We try to buy time so we do not have to do something now. We all have at least a little of the procrastinator within us.
We tend to put off doing something we perceive as somewhat uncomfortable or unpleasant. In doing this, though, have we really bought any time?
The obvious answer is no. Time marches on. Cliché as it may be, the truth remains. Time waits for no one. So, whatever time you think you may have bought, you may have actually wasted.
Time does not accumulate. It cannot be stored away to use at another time.
Regardless of where you are on the planet, regardless of your pedigree or lack thereof, we each only have 60 seconds in every minute; 60 minutes in every hour; 24 hours in every day. No more. No less.
When you put off doing something by doing nothing, you have wasted time. When you put off doing something by doing something else, if that something else is not beneficial, then you have wasted time.
Most of us have probably bought into the concept of time management at some point in our lives. We are taught different methods and strategies for managing our allotted time of 168 hours each week. It is a false concept causing many to struggle and eventually give up.
You cannot manage time. You can only manage how you use your time.
The time you have is yours. It is up to you how you use it. However, if you are not intentional about your time, if you just sort of go with the flow, someone or something else will direct your use of time.
That is why the Apostle Paul tells us to redeem the time in Ephesians 5:16. To redeem means to “buy back.” Many of you will recall how we saved stamps and redeemed them for dishes or something. Today’s rewards cards are much the same.
From whom are we to buy back our time? Who owns our time?
As mentioned earlier, if you are not intentional with your use of time, someone or something else will certainly take over the directing of your life.
Become intentional. Plan how you want to use your time. It doesn’t have to be rigid, but it does have to reflect your intentions.
You cannot buy more time. Therefore, use your time wisely with intentionality.
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
