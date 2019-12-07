Finally, my brothers, rejoice in the Lord. To write the same things to you is no trouble to me and is safe for you. (Phillipians 3:1 ESV)
The apostle Paul tries to end his instructions in this letter with a simple thought — be happy with repetition.
We are at the time of year for which there is much repetition of that which has gone before. We call it “tradition.” The repetition of tradition is a good thing. It reminds us of who we are, where our roots are.
Amidst all the hustle and bustle of preparation for each celebration, most of us find ourselves rejoicing in the good times. Prior to the actual event; however, we probably need to be reminded of Paul’s words spoken earlier in this letter — do all things without grumbling or arguing. (Phillipians 2:14).
Regardless, we love repetition. We basically celebrate our annual holidays the same way each year. We rehearse the same stories. We practice the same moves in order to perfect a skill. We’ve even been known to watch the same movies more than once.
And, Paul says writing to tell them the same things is not a trouble for him, and it is safe for his readers. These words were put into our Bible for us to read. More. Than. Once.
Yet, when it comes to reading the Bible, many have found it to be a drudgery, boring.
I’ve had more than one person tell me, “I’ve read that before. I get tired of reading the same thing over and over again.” But, you will watch a movie in which you know the plot and the ending over and over again?
Peter also said something about bringing things to our remembrance in his second letter (2 Peter 1:12-15; 3:1).
If those apostles thought we should be reminded of things by repeating them, shouldn’t we pay attention and avail ourselves of the opportunity to remind ourselves?
If you are one whose reading of scripture has fallen off or by the wayside, let me encourage you this week to pick it up again. Try reading just a chapter of Proverbs each day of the month, corresponding to the day’s date. If you are reading this on the fifth of the month, read chapter five.
Repetition is a good thing. You will probably eat more than once today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.