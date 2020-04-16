[Hebrews 12:27 ESV] This phrase, "Yet once more," indicates the removal of things which are shaken — that is, things which have been made — in order that the things which cannot be shaken may remain.
We are living in unprecedented times. Many aspects and facets of our ordinary life are limited or completely shut down. Some of those that have been shut down may never regain their former status. Some may never reopen at all.
When the quarantine, aka shutdown, aka lockdown is lifted, will we be able to resume life as we knew it prior to COVID-19? I am not a “Doomsday Prophet,” but I doubt it. Neither should we want to.
This pandemic — whether fact or fake — and its resultant behavior modification should at least awaken us to our priorities, our value systems.
While it is true we all are missing some of the simple pleasures we took for granted such as human contact, spending time in a store just to look around, going to a restaurant for no other reason than to go—some feel that even more has been taken away.
Regardless of whether the pandemic is fake or fact, we have allowed many essential freedoms to be undermined or stripped from our liberty. Will those ever be restored? Possibly.
One thing is certain, though, this has been a trial run for the powers that be to see just how far they can bend the American will. Whether intentional at the outset or not, is not the issue. Data has been gathered and understandings gleaned. Sinister maybe; but politically advantageous regardless.
However, there also is something much higher happening here that many do not yet see.
As the quarantine lengthens in time, you will be forced to face the reality of your life and what is most important to you. What are the things you absolutely cannot live without?
God uses these kinds of events for our good (Romans 8:28), and as stated in the verse at the beginning, it is good things get shaken from our grasp. That way only the quality things remain.
This is not the time to be looking for a conspiracy theory at the helm of all which is happening.
It is time to be looking at your own life and values, and deciding what you are willing to die for.
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.