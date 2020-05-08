Simon Peter said to them, "I am going fishing." They said to him, "We will go with you." They went out and got into the boat, but that night they caught nothing — John 21:3.
Easter has passed. Jesus showed Himself to the disciples on two different occasions while they were gathered in the room. Then He disappeared.
What were they supposed to do? The crucifixion had messed up all their plans for the establishment of a new kingdom apart from the Romans. Then the Resurrection messed with their disappointment; but still no new kingdom.
Those good ol’ boys were probably at a serious loss as to what their life was to look like. They had given up everything for the past three years in hopes of something new. Obviously, they had been misled.
So Peter decided to return to what he knew — fishing. And the others decided to join him. They left their self-imposed quarantine and went back to their boats.
Do you think they were possibly a bit fearful? After all, they had recently been with a criminal. The authorities might well be looking for any others who had associated with the man.
Impetuous Peter apparently did not let that bother him. He was probably tired of being cooped up and afraid. He plunged himself headlong into the only thing he knew.
We are somewhat in the same place.
We have left jobs to follow the lead of those who seem to know more than we do. We have stayed inside and away from a normal routine of life.
Now, we are told we can (almost) return to normal.
For many, this may well indeed be a new normal — whatever it may look like. Some may return to work only to find familiar faces not present. Teachers may return to their classrooms with less students than previously.
Things have changed. Or, maybe they haven’t. We do not know.
There will be a certain cautiousness felt by many, as we are not sure if this deadly disease is under control.
This caution; however, could well be something you do not want to carry with you. Why? Because it is an emotional thing which will keep you from doing your best work. You will not have the focus you need after six weeks away from your station.
No. Plunge headlong into what you know — even if it means there will be a new normal.
Dale Hill, Pastor
Stockton Presbyterian Church
