“Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.” — Philippians 4:8
In this very wordy verse, there is only one verb and that is THINK.
Does the Greek word that is used here means more than simply to let your mind wander, or to just entertain thoughts as they appear? No. The word is a favorite of Paul, being used 27 times in his epistles. Here it means to bring your mind to bear on the thing. That is, to FOCUS.
Is that something we give ourselves to in this day and age? Do we intentionally focus our thoughts on something — other than a problem at hand?
No. I fear in the age of distractions, we are too easily moved from one thought to another without much deliberation. Thoughts come and thoughts go. Over that, we haven’t much control. However, there is no need to pull up a chair and offer our thoughts hospitality, especially if they do not fit into the category Paul mentioned above.
Notice that there is nothing negative in his list; they are all positive.
What you think on is what will have an effect on your life. You cannot avoid it. People let their minds dwell on the negativity in the news, then wonder why they are not happy. People think about distressing things and wonder why they feel stressed out.
William James, the acclaimed father of modern psychology said, “The greatest weapon against stress is our ability to choose one thought over another.” That is exactly what the Apostle Paul is telling us here in this verse — choose your thoughts.
Paul also tells us the way for us to be changed, or transformed, is to renew our minds. We can change our nature, our character, by changing what goes into our minds. That is our job. No one else can do it for us.
Zig Ziglar said, “You are who you are today because of what has gone into your mind. You change who you are today by changing what goes into your mind.”
Your mind is a garden. Your thoughts are seeds. You can grow flowers, Or you can grow weeds.
The choice is yours.
